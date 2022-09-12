Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target at $78.36

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.50. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $105.29.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 91,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

