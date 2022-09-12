Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target at $70.00

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $8,269,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 52.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

