Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Target Price at $16.13

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 15.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $5,743,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

