Brokerages Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Price Target at $114.10

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.10.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

