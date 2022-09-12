Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) PT at C$39.50

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$28.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.98. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

Russel Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.