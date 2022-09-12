Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $156.67

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

