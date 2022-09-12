Brokerages Set Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) PT at GBX 427

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

A number of analysts recently commented on VSVS shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 282.37 ($3.41) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($6.77). The company has a market cap of £940.03 million and a PE ratio of 693.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

