Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 7,732 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $201,573.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,548.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

REPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.