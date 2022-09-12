Bunicorn 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $887.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $81,572.47 and approximately $887.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00749825 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014115 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
