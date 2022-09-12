Burp (BURP) Trading 84.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Burp (BURP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Burp has traded up 84.7% against the dollar. One Burp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burp has a market capitalization of $390,298.47 and $254,896.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,131.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00051601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005239 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

Burp (CRYPTO:BURP) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

