Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Insider Activity

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,476.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 485,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Featured Stories

