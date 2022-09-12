Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 50.5% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $6.76 million and $26,297.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

