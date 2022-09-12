Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and $5.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00095432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00069302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00031172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000306 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,768,008,450 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

