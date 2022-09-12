Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $189.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

