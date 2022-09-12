Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.9% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $157.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.