Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $42,097.50 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.