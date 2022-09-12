Cake Monster (MONSTA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Cake Monster coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $11,284.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.
About Cake Monster
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,288,977,169 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.
Buying and Selling Cake Monster
Receive News & Updates for Cake Monster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cake Monster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.