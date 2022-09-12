Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0028 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $14,334.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.10 or 0.07957004 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3,608.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

