Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $45.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $42.26 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $64,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

