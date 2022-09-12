Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.63.

Shares of ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.78.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

