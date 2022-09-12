Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBTGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RBT stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

