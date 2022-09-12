Candlestick Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.86% of WeWork worth $42,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,119 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 44.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 760,509 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Price Performance

WE stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. WeWork Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

