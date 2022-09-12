Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys 203,176 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 304.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,176 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Aptiv worth $32,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $98.18 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

