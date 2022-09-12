Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,983,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Pilgrim’s Pride as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $21,335,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 673,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 423,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 314,207 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

