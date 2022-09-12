Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 225,000 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.