Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 225,000 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

