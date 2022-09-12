Candlestick Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 3.18% of FREYR Battery worth $45,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in FREYR Battery by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FREYR Battery by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

FREYR Battery Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

