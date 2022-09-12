Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $51.32 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 520.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 1.23% of Celsius worth $51,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Celsius by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $106.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,181.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

