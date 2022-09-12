Candlestick Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.6% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $64,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NSC opened at $249.85 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

