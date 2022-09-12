Candlestick Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 540,822 shares during the quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up approximately 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.22% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $53,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.