Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,688,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after buying an additional 317,220 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $11,102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.0 %

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72.

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.