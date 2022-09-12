Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Sanderson Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,995,000 after acquiring an additional 266,766 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after acquiring an additional 180,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,611,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,353,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.82 and a 1 year high of $221.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sanderson Farms

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.