Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 1,175,000 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $31,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance
GT opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $24.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on GT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
