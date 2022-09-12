Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 225,000 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $55,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $104.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.