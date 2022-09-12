Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 265,433 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,433 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for about 1.8% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 1.91% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $71,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,026,325 shares of company stock worth $24,151,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

