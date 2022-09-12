Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 465,981 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,981 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 1.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Hilton Worldwide worth $60,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $135.91 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

