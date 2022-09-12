Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 104,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,039,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

