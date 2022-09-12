Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $675,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

