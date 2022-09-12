Captrust Financial Advisors Has $168.40 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.