Captrust Financial Advisors Has $28.43 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $113.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

