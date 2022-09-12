Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9,902.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $34,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

