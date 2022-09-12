Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 46,382 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.