Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,660 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $290.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

