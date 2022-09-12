Carbon Coin (CXRBN) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Carbon Coin has a market cap of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005356 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00073231 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

CXRBN is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Buying and Selling Carbon Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

