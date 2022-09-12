Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $17.70 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.70 billion and $795.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00097671 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00030634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00072341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org/en/home. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Meetup | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.