Carlos A. Rodriguez Sells 58,864 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $244.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

