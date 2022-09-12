carVertical (CV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $753.00

carVertical (CV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $753.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,169.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004591 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002307 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051860 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012091 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00476714 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005283 BTC.
About carVertical
carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.
carVertical Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.