Casper (CSPR) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Casper has a market cap of $180.64 million and $13.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00774173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 11,139,554,345 coins and its circulating supply is 5,988,575,753 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.