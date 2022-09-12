Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $177.43 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00747310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019114 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 11,141,875,012 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,823,333 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

