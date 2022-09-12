CateCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.70 Million (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. CateCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.70 million and $972,446.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CateCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

CateCoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub. The official website for CateCoin is catecoin.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

