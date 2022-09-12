CBC.network Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $68,090.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,389.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00481944 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063498 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

